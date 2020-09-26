PHOTOS: Groms Comp off to a flying start in Coffs

Junior surfers have gathered in Coffs Harbour today for event three of the 2020 Woolworths Surfer Groms Comp series.

EVENT three of the 2020 Woolworths Surfer Groms Comp series has kicked off today with three junior champions being crowned at Park Beach in Coffs Harbour.

Max Mcgillivray from Evan Heads made his trip south worthwhile, taking out the Under-14 Boys division with a dominant performance.

Max Mcgillivray from Evan Heads has taken out the Under-14 Boys division at Park Beach today. Photo: Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW

The lightning-fast natural-footer shone in the small conditions posting a respectable 13.10 two-wave heat total to gain the win ahead of Coffs competitor Will Martin who finished in the runner-up position.

Coffs local Will Martin was runner-up in the Under-14 Boys division. Photo: Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW

Juniper Harper from Lennox Head showed she had gained more momentum since taking out the 2020 Havaianas NSW Grommet Titles at Maroubra Beach, winning the Under-14 Girls division at Park Beach.

Juniper Harper from Lennox Head took out the Under-14 Girls division at the Groms Comp event in Coffs Harbour. Photo: Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW

Much like the aforementioned Grommet Titles, Juniper and fellow Lennox Head surfer Ocea Curtis went neck-and-neck with both girls trading off a handful of impressive snaps to finish first and second respectively.

Lennox Head surfer Ocea Curtis finished second in the Under-14 Girls division. Photo: Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW

Byron Bay’s Leihani Kaloha Zoric put on an exciting display of surfing in the Under-12 Girls division, finding a handful of rare, long-running righthanders to post an excellent 8.33 wave and gain the upper hand in the final.

Zoric is expected to compete again tomorrow in the Under-10 Girls division.

Byron Bay's Leihani Kaloha Zoric put on an exciting display in the Under-12 Girls division, taking out first place. Photo: Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW

Day two of event three will resume tomorrow, and will see male and female surfers competing in four different age divisions starting at Under-8’s right through to the Under-14’s.

Over 70 competitors are competing in the event.

Today’s results:

Under-14 Boys

1 – Max Mcgillivray (Evans Head)

2 – Will Martin (Coffs Harbour)

3 – Lachlan Arghyros (Kingscliff)

4 – Creed Smart (Sawtell)

Under-14 Girls

1 – Juniper Harper (Lennox Head)

2 – Ocea Curtis (Lennox Head)

3 – Nina Lawson (Scotts Head)

4 – Ava Arghyros (Kingscliff)

Under-12 Girls

1 – Leihani Kaloha Zoric (Byron Bay)

2 – Avalon Enfield (Port Macquarie)

3 – Matilda Parkhouse (Stuarts Point)

4 – Madeline Schomberg (Bonville)

With the current COVID-19 recommendations in relation to community sport, Surfing NSW has implemented regional boundaries for Woolworths Surfer Grom Comps for each respective event location.

Regarded as one of the major stepping stones in the development of young Australian surfers, the 10-event series caters for surfers from Under 8 to Under 14 and will be held in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, Western Australia, Tasmania and South Australia over summer.

Groms Comp 2020 Series schedule:

EVENT 1 - Kiama, NSW - Sept 5 - 6

EVENT 2 - Northern Beaches, NSW - Sept 12 - 13

EVENT 3 - Coffs Harbour, NSW - Sept 26 - 27

EVENT 4 - Cronulla, NSW - Oct 17 - 18

EVENT 5 - Torquay, VIC - Oct 24 - 25

EVENT 6 - Clifton Beach, TAS - Oct 31

EVENT 7 - Trigg, WA - Nov 7 - 8

EVENT 8 - Fleurieu Peninsula, SA - Nov 14

EVENT 9 - Gold Coast, QLD - Nov 21 - 22

EVENT 10 - Sunshine Coast, QLD - Dec 12 - 13

National Final - Surfing Australia HPC, Casuarina QLD - Dec 18 - 20, 2020 - Entry by qualification.