GOING HARD: Heilala Phillips in action on day one of the 2019 Barney Miller Classic at Sawtell. Sam Flanagan

JUNIOR surfers have put on a show at Sawtell Main Beach for day one of the 2019 Barney Miller Classic.

Three-to-four foot waves with a gentle onshore wind meant conditions were perfect for the youngsters to pull out their moves in front of a decent crowd.

The competition will continue into tomorrow before concluding on Sunday.

Below are some photos from day one: