PHOTOS: Golfers gather for one last round at Westlawn

Teneille Thwaites swings away at the Westlawn Golf Course during the final Sunday of match play before its closure.

GOLF :In a sobering reminder of the challenges in keeping community institutions alive, Westlawn Golf Course held its final round on Sunday.

With the course set for closure tomorrow, Westlawn Golf Club issued a statement confirming what many suspected - it would not take on control of the historic course from the Clarence River Jockey Club.

The statement, issued on Friday night, indicated the revelations concerning plans from the CRJC to install a new training track and water tank represented too big a risk for the fledgling organisation.

The course closure would have meant club members and sponsors would not have been guaranteed access or exposure all year round.

"It was with great sadness that all the countless hours of canvassing support in membership and sponsorship to keep the golf course open has sadly been roadblocked by CRJC plans for their new dam and training track," a spokesman said.

"After our recent committee meeting we have decided that it would be ludicrous to take up the possible 12-month lease only to be told the course would be closed for dam construction for up to six months with no provision for repair of course damage.

"It would be unfair to ask members to pay an annual membership of $115 to be told the course will be closed for the CRJC construction plans."

Westlawn members including men’s captain John Blanch (red) gather at the Westlawn Golf Course during the final Sunday of match play before its closure.

Captain John Blanch said it was a difficult decision to not go ahead but felt "there was no long-term viability with the CRJC future plans now clearly evident".

"We had a five-year business plan, secure machinery deal, volunteers ready to go, but sadly the jockey club has other priorities for the land space," he said.

"While we understand that it is in the middle of the racetrack, it is Crown Land that they lease."

"I think the dam could go in the middle of the greyhound track, service both venues, and the training track (could be) kept in current location (and) perhaps revamped to keep everyone happy."

But for many members there is light at the end of the tunnel after the Westlawn board confirmed it had negotiated a partnership with Grafton District Golf Club.

Commencing on February 2, the new format will involve a 7.30am tee-off Sundays with membership costing $10 plus a $10 Grafton Golf Club social golf fee. Members can also play for $10 on Mondays and Fridays at 8.30am.

"We would like to acknowledge the efforts of all foundation members, life members and current players and attempt to continue the club tradition at the new venue," the spokesman said.

"Thanks to Mark Harvison and the Grafton committee for proposing a reasonable financial deal for our golfers to keep playing."

While it is a good deal, many older members that are unable to tackle the tough terrain at the course in South Grafton will be forced to hang up the clubs.

"It's a real travesty," Blanch said. "I think this is a decision they will regret, but for now it's time we move forward."