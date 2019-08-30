Menu
CAUGHT: Four Children have been arrested after a wild pursuit from Bellingen to Urunga Friday afternoon.
News

PHOTOS: Four youths arrested after wild police chase

Sam Flanagan
by
30th Aug 2019 5:02 PM
FOUR youths have been arrested following a wild police chase from Bellingen to Urunga on Friday afternoon. 

It's believed the youths led police along fire trails, Ginnagay Way, Martells Rd and into the Kalang River. 

Road spikes were deployed to stop the vehicle, with one of the youths reportedly initiating a foot pursuit before jumping into the river to try and swim away. 

The youth allegedly later turned around after thinking better of the situation. 

The van the youths were using during the pursuit had Queensland number plates. Three tyres on the van were punctured as a result of the road spikes. 

While the police were arresting the four youths, a woman who is reportedly a relation to one or more of the youths arrived visibly upset. 

This is the second pursuit and arrest involving multiple children in the Coffs area in three days after an incident in the heart of town on Tuesday.

MORE TO COME

Coffs Coast Advocate

