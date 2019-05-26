PHOTOS: Four players sent off as brawl erupts at Coramba

BOYS GET INTO IT: Four players were sent off on Sunday after a brawl erupted in the Orara Valley Axemen v Sawtell Panthers game.

BOYS GET INTO IT: Four players were sent off on Sunday after a brawl erupted in the Orara Valley Axemen v Sawtell Panthers game. Sam Flanagan

FOUR players were sent from the field on Sunday afternoon at the Coramba Sports Ground after a brawl erupted between the Orara Valley Axemen and Sawtell Panthers.

The incident occurred just under 10 minutes into the second half, with both teams rushing in.

The Panthers seemed to take exception to an Orara player stamping on a downed teammate in the ruck, so a few moments later lined up Axemen halfback Jake Tyler as he kicked the ball.

The attention on their number seven didn't sit well with Orara, with players coming from everywhere to join the growing melee.

With multiple fights breaking out across the middle of the park, the referee and touch judges had their hands full trying to work out who the main offenders were.

After a chat, the referee decided to send four players off as a results of the brawl.

Orara halves pairing Alex Hull and Tyler were marched from the field along with Sawtell second rower Angus Dam and winger Jenyn Kahu.

This left both teams with 11 players for the remainder of the match.

Orara were reduced to 10 players at one stage after hooker Rhys Walters was sin binned for verbal.

Axemen winger Denzel Briscoe can count himself lucky for not being sent off late in the game for a blatant spear tackle on Panther Chris Watkins.

The testy second half took the shine off what was a great afternoon for the Panthers, as they ran away with a 62-0 win.

Below are some photos from the altercations: