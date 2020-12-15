PHOTOS: Flames to floods see the transformation

This time last year Ebor was impacted by drought and a deliberately lit fire and now flooding rains have brought the falls back to life.

Erica Jessup lives in Ebor and captured these stunning images.

Currently she is hemmed in by flood waters.

"I can't get to the coast but I can get through to Grafton or Armidale."

Ebor Falls captured by Erica Jessup.

In November last year Ebor local, Gavin James Gardiner, deliberately sparked a huge blaze in the area.

Police allege he was back burning to protect his cannabis crop.

He pleaded guilty and was jailed for three years and six months with a minimum non-parole period of two years and three months. He was facing the possibility of more than 20 years' imprisonment.

He started the blaze during a total fire ban; and one of the worst droughts on record.

GOING UP: A photo of a fire destroying bush land behind the Ebor Falls Hotel Motel late 2019.

Ebor is located about 50 km west of Dorrigo and the falls are within the Guy Fawkes River National Park.

The falls consist of two major drops and in winter sections can freeze over.

During July the sun doesn't shine into the lower part of the gorge, which means ice can remain there for several days.

Spray from the falls coming off the ice can even turn into snowflakes, creating a mini snowfield on top of the ice and rocks.

Ebor Falls captured by Erica Jessup.

Dorrigo recorded its wettest day of the year on December 15 with 162.0mm recorded.

There were also very heavy falls in the days leading up to this:

Saturday Dec 12 - 136.0mm

Sunday Dec 13 - 106.0mm

Lavenders Bridge at Bellingen well under water at around 2pm on Tuesday.

Down the mountain at Bellingen it was a similar story.

The Bellinger River at Bellingen peaked at around 8 metres at 2.30pm on Tuesday with Lavenders Bridge and the skatepark fully submerged.