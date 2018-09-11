Menu
The first blade for AGL's Coopers Gap Wind Farm makes its way along the highway and up the Toowoomba Range.
The first blade for AGL's Coopers Gap Wind Farm makes its way along the highway and up the Toowoomba Range. Contributed
PHOTOS: First blade arrives for Coopers Gap wind farm

Christian Berechree
by
11th Sep 2018 9:34 AM | Updated: 10:07 AM

EVER wondered how the massive parts for a project as big as a wind farm are transported?

Well, now you know. Turns out it takes a huge truck and a whole lot of careful planning.

The first blade for the much-anticipated Coopers Gap wind farm made its way from Brisbane to Cooranga North overnight, arriving early this morning.

Photos show the logistical feat involved in transporting such large cargo, as the truck carrying the blade made its way up the windy and narrow range.

 

agl coopers gap wind farm cooranga north renewable energy
South Burnett

