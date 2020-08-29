Menu
A driver escaped serious injury after the sedan they had been travelling in flipped on Waterfall Way.
PHOTOS: Driver arrested after car flips near Coffs Harbour

Jasmine Minhas
29th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
A SUSPECTED drink driver has been arrested after his car flipped on Waterfall Way around midnight.

The driver, believed to be aged in his 30s, was one of two people in the Mitsubishi Sedan at the time of the crash.

The incident happened on the notorious black spot road near Fernmount, and police were alerted after a passing motorist saw the wreck and rang triple-0.

The sedan had flipped on a dangerous bend in an 80km/h zone, causing the road to be partly closed for almost an hour.

Both occupants escaped serious injury and were able to extricate themselves from the wreck.

It is understood the driver, who suffered minor injuries, refused to be taken to hospital.

A breath test at the scene allegedly returned a positive result and the man was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

Various alcoholic products including empty cans and bottles could be seen inside the car.

More to come.

