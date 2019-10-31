PHOTOS: Do any of these stolen items belong to you?

LOCAL police are attempting to locate the owners of several stolen items including watches, jewellery and foreign money.

Coffs-Clarence Police said the stolen property was located in the Coffs Harbour area.

If you have any information please call Coffs Harbour Police on 6691 0799 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Locals are reminded to ensure they're locking their cars and securing their homes when they leave the house, as crime statistics show break-ins tend to rise around the summer holiday period.