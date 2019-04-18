Menu
FULL THROTTLE: Riders came from all over for the inaugural Transmoto 8-Hour event held in Ulong last weekend.
PHOTOS: Dirt flies at inaugural Ulong event

Sam Flanagan
18th Apr 2019 2:07 PM
MOTORSPORT: More than 500 amateur endurance riders descended on the small North Coast town of Ulong last weekend for the inaugural Transmoto 8-Hour powered by KTM.

The seven-event series, which stretches from Wangaratta in Victoria up to Mackay in Queensland, stopped off in the Coffs region this year with the strong support of the local Ulong community and the Coffs Harbour City Council.

The event is expected to have bought in excess of $250,000 to the regional Coffs community through participants spending on fuel, food, accommodation, camping gear and motorbike parts and accessories.

The Transmoto 8-Hour is a non-elite, teams-based competition which offers riders the chance to ride unique private property locations in a fun and relaxed environment. The location in Ulong was the Timms family property.

Participants rode in relay style teams of two, three and four and also featured an Iron Man class where single riders completed the full eight hours of hard course riding on their own.

The local Ulong Bush Bandits team of Hayden Timms, Toby Sheridan and Danny Dixon took home the "weekend warrior” class, awarded to the highest placed team with no professional or ex-professional riders included.

"The Ulong community and the Coffs Harbour City Council have been very supportive in bringing this event to what is one of Australia's premier dirt bike riding areas,” Transmoto events manager Robbie Warden said.

"To get a sell out crowd of 500 riders in the first year is testament to the prime conditions the area has to offer.

"The highlight for us was to see the respect the riders had for the property and the area, on final clean up we collected less than one bag of rubbish.

"We had over 800 people camping on site, so that is an amazing achievement and shows how much these guys really appreciate the opportunity to ride in such prime conditions.”

The next Transmoto event will be in Mackay at the end of April before returning to the historical Mid North Coast town of Nabiac from June 29-30. To enter visit www.transmoto.com.au

Below are some photos from the Ulong event:

