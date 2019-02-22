Menu
HIT IT THERE: Janny Haglund's caddie gives advice on the ninth green on day two of the 2019 Pacific Bay Resort Australian Ladies Classic Bonville.
HIT IT THERE: Janny Haglund's caddie gives advice on the ninth green on day two of the 2019 Pacific Bay Resort Australian Ladies Classic Bonville. Sam Flanagan
PHOTOS: Day two at the Australian Ladies Classic

Sam Flanagan
22nd Feb 2019 6:39 PM
IT WAS an eventful day at the Australian Ladies Classic on Friday, with a smiling Spaniard the story of the second round.

Nuria Iturrioz recorded a brilliant 5-under 67 in the drizzly morning session, a score which has given her a four shot lead.

Australian amateur Doey Choy, who stole the show on day one with a blistering 6-under 66, started wobbly on day two but managed to stage a fightback.

After bogeying two of her first three holes, Choi managed to claim three birdies in the middle of the round before her wheels fell off at the end.

Choi double bogeyed hole 17 along with a bogey on hole 16 to leave her at 4-under for the tournament.

Norway's Marianne Skarpnord along with Swedish duo Jenny Haglund and Madelene Sagstrom are tied for third at 2-under.

Here's our best photos from the afternoon session on day two:

 

australian ladies classic bonville bonville golf resort doey choi golf nsw jenny haglund madelene sagstrom marianne skarpnord nuria iturrioz
