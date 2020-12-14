Menu
The Coffs Harbour community has a lot of flood experience.
PHOTOS: Coffs Harbour floods throughout the years

Janine Watson
14th Dec 2020 4:57 PM
COFFS Harbour residents are well-versed in dealing with major rain events.

With the region once again on flood watch we take a look back at some of the major flooding events over the years in this photo gallery:

In 1974 The Coffs Coast Advocate reported that by March, Coffs has experienced its wettest month on record. More than 711 millimetres had fallen, breaking the previous record for an entire month of 680mm by 31mm.

Record floods in 74: it was a sea of water as Urunga and the mouth of the Bellinger were submerged.
2009 was also a big one for floods with two separate events. 

A storm on 31 March 31 that year saw Coffs Creek peak at 5.14m resulting in flash flooding in the Coffs Harbour CBD and surrounding streets.

And on November 5, 2009, another major storm saw more than 500mm of rain fall within 48 hours,​ resulting in further flash flooding in the city centre area. 

Floods in Coffs Harbour area 2009. 31 march 2019
And this afternoon authorities are once again on flood watch.

The Coffs Harbour SES unit has been operating 24/7 since Thursday and has been working closely with neighbouring units of Urunga, Bellingen, Dorrigo and Corindi.

Powerful surf and high tides are also at play. This is Sawtell beach looking north on Sunday morning.
So far there have been no flood rescues and that was heartening for Unit Commander James Daniels.

"There was a lot of water over the roads in February and there were multiple flood rescues so we reiterate how important it is not to drive or walk through floodwaters," he said.


"With zero flood rescues in our area, are the community must be getting the strong message."

RELATED: Rivers and creeks on the rise as SES waits for more

December 2020: The region is on flood watch once again.
Watch as flood water laps at Lavenders Bridge this morning just before 10am:

