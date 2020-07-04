Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Taree Wildcats player James Goldsmith is carted off by paramedics during round one of the inaugural Coastal Premier League against Northern Storm at Korora on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Photo: Mitchell Keenan
Taree Wildcats player James Goldsmith is carted off by paramedics during round one of the inaugural Coastal Premier League against Northern Storm at Korora on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Photo: Mitchell Keenan
Soccer

PHOTOS: Coastal Premier League opener abandoned

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
4th Jul 2020 6:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NORTHERN Storm's round one Coastal Premier League clash against Taree Wildcats ended in controversial fashion on Saturday, with the match being abandoned.

Storm hosted the southernmost club in the inaugural round of the competition Korora, starting well and bagging two first half goals before Taree struck back with a late penalty just before the break.

Storm had a string of chances early in the second half but couldn't find the target as the Wildcats grew in confidence at the attacking end.

Taree's James Goldsmith went down in a challenge right before the hour mark, dislocating his knee and bringing the fixture to a halt as paramedics were called to the scene.

Without the luxury of lights at their home ground, officials were left with a decision to continue, or to call the game a draw and made the choice to abandon the draw at 2-1.

Check out a gallery of the action before the game came to an unfortunate end at Korora on Saturday.

Photos
View Gallery

Full report to come.

abandoned coastal premier league coffs coast football northern storm taree wildcats
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jobs hope emerges for koala park proposal

        premium_icon Jobs hope emerges for koala park proposal

        News A study is underway to determine the true number of jobs that would be created by the Great Koala National Park.

        North Coast AFL on the rise despite COVID set back

        premium_icon North Coast AFL on the rise despite COVID set back

        AFL Aussie rules boasts big numbers for season ahead as other codes struggle out of...

        Welcome grant makes smooth entrance

        premium_icon Welcome grant makes smooth entrance

        News With an eye-catching showground it’s no wonder the little things get missed

        Local cancer treatment returns ‘excellent’ results: report

        premium_icon Local cancer treatment returns ‘excellent’ results: report

        Health Local patients experiencing ‘excellent’ results, fewer side effects.