IN THE CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: Mia, Katie, Max and Lilly Sullivan at the Coffs Coast Carols on Saturday. Sam Flanagan

HUNDREDS of people packed out Brelsford Park last night for the annual Coffs Coast Carols.

With live entertainment, plenty of food, activities for the kids and fireworks, it was the perfect way to bring in the festive season.

Here are some photos from the evening: