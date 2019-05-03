PHOTOS: Bombers burn Lions in FFA Cup goal fest

MOVING ON: Boambee Bombers captain Brady Parker accepts the Leo Baumgartner Memorial Trophy after winning Thursday night's FFA Cup match. The trophy was presented by Leo's Helen.

Sam Flanagan

FOOTBALL: The Boambee Bombers remain alive in the FFA Cup after getting the better of the Coffs City United Lions on Thursday night at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

In front of a healthy crowd the Bombers got on the scoresheet early thanks to captain Brady Parker before the Lions hit back soon after.

It was however Boambee who made the most of their chances in an entertaining first half to go to the break 3-1 up.

The Bombers netted the first two goals after half-time to seal the match before the Lions scored two consolation goals late with the final score 5-3.

Bombers captain Brady Parker was named man of the match.

BOMBERS 5 (Parker 5', 42', 64', France 34', Moye 54') def LIONS 3 (Mayak 21', Mallet 73', Rigoni 82')

