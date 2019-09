The Boambee Eagles and Urunga Raiders played out an entertaining C.ex Group Women's Premier League grand final on Saturday night.

THE Boambee Eagles and Urunga Raiders played out a seven-goal grand final on Saturday night at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

The Eagles were able to finish on top, claiming the title with a 5-2 win.

Check out some photos of the match below: