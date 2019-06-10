Menu
FOLLOW THE LEADER: Action from the 2019 Geoff King Motors Australian Kart Masters.
Sport

PHOTOS: Australian Kart Masters 2019 in all its glory

Sam Flanagan
by
10th Jun 2019 10:41 AM
MOTORSPORT: The Geoff King Motors 2019 Australian Kart Masters concluded with a bang on Sunday, as glorious sunshine lit up the packed Coffs Harbour Kart Club.

Healthy fields competed in more than 12 categories across the three-days of racing, with hundreds of visitors coming to the Coffs Coast for the event.

Karters from as far as Tasmania, South Australia, Queensland and Victoria came for the annual event, one which is built on camaraderie and a family-orientated atmosphere.

Divisions included 4SS Senior Light, Senior Performance Heavy, Tag 125 Light, Tag Restricted Heavy, DD2, Vintage Group A and Vintage Group B.

The awards presentation was held Sunday night at the Sawtell RSL Club.

Below is a gallery of racing photos from the event:

Coffs Coast Advocate

