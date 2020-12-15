Photos and video: watch as flood waters circle town
BELLINGEN is a town accustomed to being cut off by flood waters.
Today many people were taking it in their stride - getting stir crazy kids and bored dogs out for a look as waters rushed over Lavenders Bridge.
Not even the bridge sign was visible and the skate park was fully submerged.
People waved to each other from either side of town as the flood waters washed logs and other debris down stream.
This time last year Bellingen was making headlines for its lack of water.
Bellingen Shire Council Mayor Dominic King said at the time: "We've never seen flow rates as low as this."
The Advocate was out and about taking photos just before 2pm during a break in the rain today (December 15):
The Bureau of Meteorology's latest alert issued at 4pm on Tuesday indicates The Bellinger River at Bellingen peaked at around 8 metres at 2.30pm today with moderate flooding.
A number of roads in the shire are currently closed:
- Waterfall Way at Camerons Corner, between Bellingen and the Pacific Highway, is currently closed to vehicular traffic and Council will continue to monitor and advise regarding a change in conditions.
Earlier in the day the bridge signs were still visible:
- Waterfall Way from Shortcut Road to the top of the Dorrigo Plateau is currently closed to vehicular traffic and Council continue to monitor and advise regarding a change in conditions.
