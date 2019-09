A big crowd attended the 2019 Curryfest in Woolgoolga on Saturday.

Sam Flanagan

THE streets of Woolgoolga were full of colour and life today, as more than 15,000 people filled the streets for the 13th annual Curryfest.

With plenty of food, dance, singing and gift stalls, locals and tourists alike soaked up one of the Coffs Coast's top events.

Below are some photos from the 2019 Curryfest.