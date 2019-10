The Sydney Warriors and Sunshine Coast Sonics had an epic battle in the under-17 girls semi final.

The Sydney Warriors and Sunshine Coast Sonics had an epic battle in the under-17 girls semi final. Sam Flanagan

THE 2019 Junior Australian Oztag Championships were held in Coffs Harbour over the weekend with generation next putting on a great show.

More than 90 teams and 3000 people came to the region for the tournament, providing a great boost for the local economy.

Here's some action shots from the event: