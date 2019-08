EPIC CLASH: The Coffs Harbour Comets took on the Macksville Sea Eagles in the ladies league tag grand final on Sunday.

EPIC CLASH: The Coffs Harbour Comets took on the Macksville Sea Eagles in the ladies league tag grand final on Sunday.

THE Coffs Harbour Comets completed the ultimate turn around for 2019 when they took home the ladies league tag premiership on Sunday.

In front of strong home support at Geoff King Motors Oval, the girls got the better of the Macksville Sea Eagles in the decider.

Below are some photos from the match: