19°
Photographer snaps dolphins protecting young from shark

Keagan Elder
| 6th Jul 2017 5:00 PM
IN THE SURF: Photographer Judd Findlay captured a pod of dolphins being circled by a juvenile great white shark in the surf off Mullaway on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
TAKING snaps of the surf got a whole lot more interesting for photographer Judd Findlay.

On Tuesday, he noticed a pod of dolphins riding the waves off Mullaway when he spotted a dark grey shape off to the side.

"All of a sudden they (the pod of dolphins) spit into a group of about three,” Judd said.

It then became apparent to Judd the dark shape was a juvenile great white shark about 50m off the shore.

"You could have chucked a rock at it,” Judd said, explaining how close to the shore this natural episode took place.

He said the shark attempted to have a go at a group of smaller dolphins but was cut off by the larger ones in the pod.

Judd said this continued for about 40 minutes before he lost sight of the dolphins and shark as they travelled further up the beach towards Mullaway.

He said he carries a camera with him everywhere, but was gutted to have left behind his 600mm lens.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  dolphins great white shark mullaway photography

