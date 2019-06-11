Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THE STARS SPIN BRIGHT: Dangar Falls as captured by Advocate r e ader Adam Dederer in this stunning landscape using a long exposure bulb setting.
THE STARS SPIN BRIGHT: Dangar Falls as captured by Advocate r e ader Adam Dederer in this stunning landscape using a long exposure bulb setting. Adam Dederer
News

Photographer shines a light on this classic exposure

11th Jun 2019 7:00 AM

DANGAR Falls is renowned for its beauty, but Advocate reader Adam Dederer has captured this striking Dorrigo vista on a whole new level in this night time shot.

In what would have been a lengthy process for the photographer, Adam has used the long exposure technique to achieve the stunning effect of the stars.

The image was submitted as part of our weekly online call out, where we ask to share how our readers capture the coastline we live in.

Our readers have proved there's no shortage of stunning landscapes on the Coffs Coast - from our pristine beaches, to the rolling countryside and lush forests.

We've thoroughly enjoyed seeing it all.

Don't miss our readers' images call-out every Monday at 5.30pm on Facebook.

coffs coast advocate reader photos
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    What's changed since Coffs Harbour's last great flood

    premium_icon What's changed since Coffs Harbour's last great flood

    News A DECADE on from floods devastating the city centre, works have been completed to reduce history repeating itself.

    • 11th Jun 2019 11:30 AM
    Ice is easily bought on Coffs Coast streets

    premium_icon Ice is easily bought on Coffs Coast streets

    News Number of people caught with the drug has risen 930% in 10 years.

    • 11th Jun 2019 10:30 AM
    Hotel falls silent in tribute to a regular

    premium_icon Hotel falls silent in tribute to a regular

    News Locals pay tribute to truckie killed in log truck rollover

    New motel development earmarked for Coffs CBD

    premium_icon New motel development earmarked for Coffs CBD

    News Proposed $2-million motel is open for submissions.