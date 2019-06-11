Photographer shines a light on this classic exposure

THE STARS SPIN BRIGHT: Dangar Falls as captured by Advocate r e ader Adam Dederer in this stunning landscape using a long exposure bulb setting.

THE STARS SPIN BRIGHT: Dangar Falls as captured by Advocate r e ader Adam Dederer in this stunning landscape using a long exposure bulb setting. Adam Dederer

DANGAR Falls is renowned for its beauty, but Advocate reader Adam Dederer has captured this striking Dorrigo vista on a whole new level in this night time shot.

In what would have been a lengthy process for the photographer, Adam has used the long exposure technique to achieve the stunning effect of the stars.

The image was submitted as part of our weekly online call out, where we ask to share how our readers capture the coastline we live in.

Our readers have proved there's no shortage of stunning landscapes on the Coffs Coast - from our pristine beaches, to the rolling countryside and lush forests.

We've thoroughly enjoyed seeing it all.

Don't miss our readers' images call-out every Monday at 5.30pm on Facebook.