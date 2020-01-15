Photographer lights up hearts with palliative care project

LIGHT UP: Photographer Nicola Brander with one of her magnificent works that brighten the walls of Caloundra Health Service Dove Palliative Care facility. Photo: John McCutcheon

INSPIRED by her late father, professional photographer Nicola Brander has brightened up the walls of a local palliative care facility with 22 bespoke glass landscape prints.

Ms Brander said her "Light up your heart project", aimed at brightening the walls of Dove Palliative Care in Caloundra, was in memory of her dad who passed away from cancer in July last year.

"My dad spent quite a bit of time at Dove," she said.

"The staff and care he was given was absolutely incredible.

"Without this service and facilities, I'm not sure what we would have done."

Ms Brander said her dad said the walls at the facility had nothing to look at, and being a photographer, she knew she could do something about it.

"Before dad passed away, I approached Dove to see if they were open to hanging prints in all 16 rooms," she said.

"Dad was over the moon when they jumped on board, and wanted his room number seven (to be) sponsored by him and mum.

"I wanted this to be a lasting legacy to my incredible dad and the person he was.

"He was always about giving something back to those who helped him, very kind hearted and selfless."

Dove Palliative Care nurse unit manager Chris Gardner said the apple didn't fall far from the tree.

"We're so grateful for Nicola's generous donation," Mr Gardner said.

"Not just of her amazing images, but also for the time and energy she has dedicated to sourcing sponsors and organising the impressive glass prints, some of them as large as one metre wide.

"Each image draws you in.

"Providing something our patients and their families can focus on is invaluable, a little piece of serenity, calmness or a smile.

"We are so fortunate to have so many caring and generous local community members who've donated artwork to Caloundra Health Service already, Nicola's donation will compliment this perfectly."

Ms Brander said the scenes she captured helped her cope with her dad's sickness.

"I captured a lot of the images on my toughest days while dad was sick," she said.

"These scenes helped me (and) I am hoping they will do the same for others.

"If we can just help just one person, going through some of the roughest days of their lives, have a better day it'll make me so happy and be amazing legacy to my dad."

Ms Brander's donation adds to the other artworks donated by community members to the facility.