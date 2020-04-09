Photo that sums up life in isolation

This confusing snap of a 'floating bin' has become the posterchild for life in lockdown, as just like our new normal it is totally mind-boggling.

A mind-bending photo of a "floating bin" has officially driven the internet wild - with some saying it's proof lockdown has already gone on too long.

The image, which appears to show a wheelie bin on a British street hovering in mid-air, was shared on Reddit two weeks ago, but as boredom levels appear to rise while most of the world remains in a coronavirus lockdown it is now going viral.

"I've been in lockdown too long, I'm seeing floating wheelie bins now," one Twitter user wrote:

"I swear this bin is floating," another said.

While one confused user declared the bin floating was a "lockdown effect".

Can you figure out what's going on here?

This photo of a bin appearing to float in mid-air has captured the attention of everyone in isolation. Picture: Reddit

However, on closer inspection, the bin is definitely not floating. The baffling snap is an optical illusion created by a wet patch on the path.

But many are sharing the snap on Twitter as evidence they have been in isolation for too long.

If you think this garbage bin is floating, then you've been inside way too long. Go get some fresh air. It's just a wet surface and the bin is next to it pic.twitter.com/8HIbLAyzcX — Sharahbil (@Sharaxbeel1) April 8, 2020

Yep. I saw a floating bin. Stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/4N7VcDZFj5 — Turn It Teal (@TurnItTeal) April 8, 2020

Quarantine Check: If you see this garbage bin floating in the air, you've been stuck inside for WAY too long... pic.twitter.com/OQFrZWwPLd — Sleepless Anthony (@AnthoNightShift) April 7, 2020

Reddit user RawSingularity gave some advice for those having trouble seeing the optical illusion, writing: "Cover the shadow with your thumb to help your brain."

Some cast doubt on whether the picture was genuine, with one stating it appeared "fake". "Like I get it's a wet spot but the bin just doesn't look right," the user said.

It's certainly sums up the reality of life in isolation.

MORE MIND BENDING OPTICAL ILLUSIONS

Last year, an innocent looking snap of some schoolgirls posing with a tortoise did the rounds online.

It sent many into a spin as people realised what they're seeing isn't what they expect.

Take a look for yourself.

If you see the girls all clad in different coloured T-shirts, including blue, yellow, red and green, then you're not alone.

But you may be shocked discover the photo is actually black and white.

If that's blown your mind, here's how it worked.

This is a black and white photograph. Only the lines have colour.



What you “see” is what your 🧠 predicts the reality to be, given the imperfect information it gets. pic.twitter.com/gwttlcC2Zw — Lionel Page (@page_eco) July 27, 2019

The photo is lined with colours, which sprawl across it in a grid manner, allowing your brain to "predict" the reality of the photo.

Essentially, you filling the blanks in your mind, according to Twitter user Lionel Page who shared the brainteaser.

Another optical illusion that gave us a headache was this viral photo of a stunning beach shore. Or do you see something a lot more mundane? That's the question.

if you can see a beach, ocean sky, rocks and stars then you are an artist, But its not a painting its lower part of the car gate which needs to be repaired. pic.twitter.com/dCMC49PBQS — 7 (@nxyxm) July 2, 2019

According to the Twitter user Nayem, if you see a "beach, ocean sky, rocks and stars" then you're clearly a creative person, such as an artist.

The reality is the image is a snap of a broken car door that needs to be repaired, pronto. In order to see this, it apparently helps if you flip it on its side.

On the subject of cars, an aerial image of a geometrical car park in the UK baffled the internet back in February.

Shared by a British photographer on Instagram captioned, "Counting cars" the innocent post from Abstract Aerial Art sparked a frenzy as followers desperately try to figure out how many vacant spots there were among the parked cars.

A user posted the image to Reddit where they shared the optical illusion, asking users: "How many spaces do YOU see?"

"Only genuises get it right, 99% of people get it wrong," the user added.

How many cars there actually are still remains unclear.

