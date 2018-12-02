Menu
WELFARE CHECK: Officers check over animals on a farm at Baffle Creek.
Offbeat

Photo of cops checking on pets' welfare goes viral

Crystal Jones
by
2nd Dec 2018 4:05 PM | Updated: 8:06 PM

THE Queensland Police Service posted this photo to Facebook and received almost 3000 likes as of today.

The snap was taken when officers went to check on animals in the evacuation zone.

At one property, officers fed and watered a cat, checked on two horses and fed pigs sweet potatoes.

Facebookers were thrilled.

"Wow. These guys and girls have been here protecting, helping and looking after all of us fireys and this community for the past week," wrote Judy Ferrari.

"We shall be eternally grateful here in the Wartburg Fire shed."

The post was shared more than 200 times.

