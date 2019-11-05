Menu
Melbourne Cup Race Day at Coffs Harbour Racing Club Melanie Greenaway, Karina Fogg, Jenni Graetz, Jasmin Adams and Tara Tweddle.
News

PHOTO GALLERY: Were you spotted on cup day in Coffs?

Matt Deans
by
5th Nov 2019 4:00 PM
VOWING which horse is going to win the Melbourne Cup is one thing. 

But declaring you've picked the winner and, waving a fist full of fifties in the betting circle, is always a different story entirely. 

Those smart enough to pick, one of the finest looking horses in the field, were certainly claiming that honour as Vow and Declare, trained by Danny O'Brien, this afternoon became the first Aussie-bred winner of the Melbourne Cup since Shocking in 2009.

It was O'Brien's first cup win and also the first win for hoop Craig Williams after 15 rides in the race. 

Here in Coffs, eager racegoers watched the big race, between local races as part of a picnic race meet at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club. 

Here's a few shots from today's luncheon.

