PHOTO GALLERY: How Coffs has celebrated Australia Day

FROM early morning beach swims, fun runs, to barbies and of course welcoming our new Aussies here's how Coffs Harbour celebrated Australia Day.

Today 60 new Aussies from 19 countries gained citizenship, awarded certificates and gifted a native tree to plant by Coffs Harbour City Council.

Mayor Denise Knight extended a big warm welcome, with hugs instead of handshakes to the city's newest residents.

OAM honours were today awarded to a trio of Coffs locals.

Transport icon Tom Lindsay, was recognised for a lifetime of generosity and support gifted to the local community.

Annette and Jean-Pierre Reifler of Glenreagh were also awarded OAMs for their work in community health at the Sherwood Cliffs Christian Rehabilitation Centre.

The drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility was founded in 1978.

Annette was also recognised for her work as chair of the Coffs Harbour Christian Community School from 2003-2018, her service with the Coffs Harbour Baptist Church, the Glenreagh Memorial Museum and WIRES.

Earlier in the day at Park Beach, the Aussie spirit was shared with the scene of Goanna Oil as runners pounded out 2km, 5km and 10km runs during the Optus Australia Day Fun Run staged by the Coffs Habour Surf Life Saving Club.

On the Jetty Foreshores, the Sunday markets attracted a huge crowd with an Australia Day theme, while the city's early morning swimmers finished their dawn dip with a barbie.

Take 3 volunteers were also hard at it, collecting rubbish left in the wake of the Rolling Sets music festival at the Coffs Harbour Ampitheatre.

Nothing says Aussie spirit like volunteering your own time to help the environment.

Here's the pictures from it all.