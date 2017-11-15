Photo Gallery: A magic night at The Harbour Club

Cosentino was the special guest of The Harbour Club, run by The Coffs Coast Advocate on Friday night.

Cosentino was the special guest of The Harbour Club, run by The Coffs Coast Advocate on Friday night. Trevor Veale

COSENTINO, The Grand Illusionist had members and guests of The Harbour Club spellbound on Friday night when he shared more than just his magic.

The stage magician gave a moving insight into his life prior to finding fame.

"What I thought was amazing about his talk, was that you think he may have been an overnight success but he had worked 15 years prior to becoming a finalist on Australia's Got Talent," The Coffs Coast Advocate's General Manager Kylie Sinclair said.

"He also shared that up until the age of 12 he couldn't read and his mum who was a head mistress read him a magic book he found in a library.

"Through the magic of Harry Houdini he learnt to read."

"He has now published a book for kids titled The Mysterious World of Cosentino for eight to 12 year olds who are having challenges reading."

The generosity of The Harbour Club's members raised $6200 for the upcoming Coffs Coast Carols at Brelsford Park on Saturday, December 16.