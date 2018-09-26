Photo comp offers $45,000 in prizes

PHOTOGRAPHERS of all ages and skill levels are being urged to pick up their camera or mobile phone and get snapping, with just over two weeks to go until the Your Health Link Photographic Competition closes.

The photographic competition, run by the Mid North Coast Local Health District, offers more than $45,000 in prizes across a range of categories including open, mobile, primary and high schools.

A series of photography workshops are also being offered in conjunction with the competition, to help people capture the perfect picture.

Workshop themes include Sunrise, Food, Portrait and Mobile. The workshops, which will be held on and November 22 and 24, cost $20 per person and there are limited places available.

Project Manager Carolyn Guichard said the competition was part of the Health District's Your Health Link initiative which aims to enhance community understanding of health and health care, and how people can apply that understanding to their lives.

An online health education tool, Your Health Link provides a wide range of information on health facts, support and counselling services, legal, finance and housing, mental health, drug and alcohol, sexual health and more.

"The competition aims to use the exciting medium of photography to encourage community members to create visual images that represent the theme of Healthy Life, Healthy You,” Ms Guichard said.

"Through the photographic process, entrants are required to investigate the subject matter and thereby increase their health knowledge.

"Proceeds from the competition, which has been made possible thanks to the generosity of our partners, will go towards supporting vital medical programs run by the Mid North Coast Local Health District.”

The competition features a specific section for primary and high schools, with prizes for students and their schools.

The deadline for submitting entries is October 14 and more information about the competition and photography workshops is available online at www.yourhealthlinkphotocomp.com.au

The winners will be announced at an exhibition of the finalists at Sails Resort in Port Macquarie on November 23.