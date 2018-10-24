Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
At least there's more pizza to go round.
At least there's more pizza to go round.
Parenting

Internet melts over heartbreaking photo

24th Oct 2018 11:18 AM

SOMETIMES no matter how hard you plan a party, getting people interested in coming can prove to be impossible.

Six-year-old Teddy in Arizona was the face of disappointment this week after being photographed sitting glumly at an empty table full of uneaten pizza as he waited for one of his 32 invitees to turn up to his party.

The image taken by his mother went global virtually overnight, prompting a heartwarming reaction from celebrities around the globe.

NBA team the Phoenix Suns offered Teddy and his family tickets to Thursday's (AEDT) clash against LeBron James' LA Lakers.

Celebrity producer DJ Khaled also chimed in for the "young king" and wished him a happy birthday.

birthday boy birthday party editors picks heartbroken lead phoenix sun response

Top Stories

    Dollars for dolphin project

    premium_icon Dollars for dolphin project

    News DOLPHINS were the topic of discussion at a milestone meeting earlier this week with $100,000 pledged to the sea pen project.

    Bypass consultation extended but for how long ?

    premium_icon Bypass consultation extended but for how long ?

    News Consultation on the Coffs Harbour bypass has been extended.

    Coffs break-ins a focus of crime week

    premium_icon Coffs break-ins a focus of crime week

    News Local police educate locals ahead of holiday season.

    • 24th Oct 2018 11:30 AM
    Curbing our drowning crisis

    premium_icon Curbing our drowning crisis

    News One in three toddlers under four can't climb out of a pool.

    Local Partners