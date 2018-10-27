Marquez sets fastest time as wind causes havoc

Marc Marquez was the fastest man in qualifying in the third practice session.

WORLD champion Marc Marquez was the fastest man in the third MotoGP practice session as strong winds caused havoc at Phillip Island on Saturday morning.

The Spaniard steered his factory Honda to a 1min 29.714 second lap, despite sliding off at Turn 4 earlier in the session.

Maverick Vinales on the Yamaha was second, 0.042 seconds behind and just ahead of Aussie Jack Miller's Ducati.

But a gusting wind kept times down and Andrea Iannone's time from Friday afternoon on his Suzuki remained the fastest overall.

Most riders were unable to improve their Friday times, with many up to a second slower on the 4.45km circuit.

Hafizh Syahrin was taken to the medical centre after a tumbling crash off his Yamaha and into the gravel at Turn 1.

Jordi Torres (Ducati) and Bradley Smith (KTM) also went down as riders struggled with the conditions.

Valentino Rossi, who was also pushed off track at Turn 4 by the wind, remained in the top 10, who will make up the Qualifying 2 session later on Saturday.

Brit Cal Crutchlow was officially ruled out of the race after breaking his ankle during a Turn 1 crash on Friday. It is feared that the Honda rider may miss the rest of the season.

In Moto2 practice, Australian Remy Gardner improved after Friday's nasty crash and was 12th fastest, 0.866 seconds behind pacesetter German Marcel Schrotter.