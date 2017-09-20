Pharmacy gifting free products to customers

Palms Pharmacy staff members Shannon and Michelle with some of the products they will be giving away.

Palms Pharmacy staff members Shannon and Michelle with some of the products they will be giving away. Trevor Veale

WHEN you're waiting in line for your script tomorrow, you might want to ask the person next to you: are you okay?

A Coffs Harbour pharmacy is hosting a 'Random Acts of Kindness Day' on Thursday, where staff will be giving away free products to customers at random.

Palms Pharmacy at Coffs Central are hosting the kindness day in support of mental health initiative R U OK Day.

"Stress, burnout, depression and anxiety are real and we want to let our community know in a small way that we care, and they are not alone,” said the pharmacy's naturopath and organiser of the event, Michelle.

"It will be a day of conversation, of kindness and of giving.”

While staff will be giving out free gifts, they are asking those touched by the random act of kindness to 'pay it forward' and share the kindness with someone else.

Free morning tea will also be provided by local bakery K'Pane.

Michelle will be available to discuss diet, lifestyle and supplement suggestions to support positive mental health among customers.

Pharmacists will also be available to discuss medications.

Items being given away range from things such as cosmetics to health products, or even a coffee.

"You never know what a small act of kindness could mean in someone else's life,” added Michelle.