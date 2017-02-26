Phantom art competition at the Bunker

ARTISTS from Coffs Harbour and throughout Australia have been busy acquainting themselves with all things Phantom in preparation for the Phantom Downunder Art Prize.

Sponsored by local creative agency saso.creative and carrying $1500 in prizemoney, the art competition is being run in anticipation of the Phantom Art Show at Bunker Cartoon Gallery from March 10.

"The Phantom is often mistaken as an Australian creation rather than an American one, and we thought it would be fun for artists to explore the Phantom's inner-Aussie,” said saso.creative's Sam Chapman.

Local artist JP Willis said it was a fun topic.

"The Phantom was really the model for most superheroes who followed.

"He set the mould for the skintight catsuit and the penchant for underpants on the outside,” JP said.

"Nowadays people would ask questions - back then it didn't raise an eyebrow.”

The Phantom Art Show will feature works by some of Australia's leading artists, including Reg Mombassa, Garry Shead, Peter Kingston, and Charles Blackman.

"It really is a fantastic line-up of art and shows how broad the appeal of the Phantom is to Australian culture,” said Bunker chairman Paul McKeon.

Entries for the Phantom Downunder Art Prize close March 7.

The winning entries will be hung alongside the rest of the Phantom Art Show exhibition.

Other entries will be displayed in pop-up gallery Phantom Walk on Harbour Dr and in Coffs Central.

Phone the Bunker 66517343 for details. Entry forms are at www.saso creative.com.au/phantom.