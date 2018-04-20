Pets get a relaxing holiday too

CARING: TLC Boarding kennels will treat your pet like their own.

CARING: TLC Boarding kennels will treat your pet like their own. Trevor Veale

GOING on holidays is supposed to be a stress-free time but if you're a pet owner, the decision of what to do with your fur-baby can be a point of angst. But when you know your pet is being cared for by people who will treat them as members of their own family, that stress simply melts away.

Pip and Ross from TLC Boarding Kennels at Moonee Beach are just the people you're looking for.

"We really do just love the pets that come to us. Once pets are handed over to us we treat them as if they were ours,” Pip said.

"We have no favourite - they are all favourites.”

The family pet-care business has been operating for 15 years

The kennels are nestled on six lush hectares at Moonee Beach, which is just four minutes off the Pacific Highway.

Pets are welcome for short or extended stays and doggy daycare is also very popular.

The kennels are purpose-built and exercise is taken care of in nine huge grassed exercise yards - there's even an indoor arena if it rains.

Everything from bedding to bowls, exercise to administering medications and special care for sick or older animals is included in the price and there are no extra charges for peak times and public holidays.

All you need to bring is your pet's food and medication, if needed.

TLC Pet Care is all about making sure your pet is well cared for, and that means every pet they take into their care must be fully vaccinated and have a current C5 Certificate.

TLC Boarding Kennels

81d Old Bucca Rd, Moonee Beach

Open seven days

0402 602 090 or

0429 440 703

tlcpetcarecoffs@hotmail.com