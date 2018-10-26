Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WARNING: A fire crew is on the scene at a petrol station working to alleviate a gas leak.
WARNING: A fire crew is on the scene at a petrol station working to alleviate a gas leak.
Breaking

Petrol station closes as gas leak fears heighten

Ashley Pillhofer
by
26th Oct 2018 8:48 AM

A PETROL station in Farleigh has shut its bowsers this morning after detecting a gas leak.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said one fire crew was called to the scene on the Bruce Highway just before 7am.

"We detected a gas leak in a car's LPG cylinder at the service station," she said.

"Gas is leaking from a fitting in the cylinder and the crew is working to stop that leak."

Queensland Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service teams are on scene.

More to come.

farleigh mackay news mackay police news qfes queensland fire and emergency service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    T-boned on the Pacific Highway

    T-boned on the Pacific Highway

    News EMERGENCY services are on scene a two vehicle accident on the Pacific Highway.

    • 26th Oct 2018 9:45 AM
    Pack of feral dogs sighted

    Pack of feral dogs sighted

    News Beware of feral dogs sighted on the Northern Beaches.

    Coffs Harbour councillor caught out by the police

    premium_icon Coffs Harbour councillor caught out by the police

    Crime Coffs Harbour councillor in trouble with the law again

    Local Partners