Menu
Login
Crime

'Petrol sniffing' teens call in fake stabbing to cops

Inge Hansen
by
7th Apr 2018 10:07 AM | Updated: 10:26 AM

REPORTS of a person being stabbed to death were confirmed as a hoax when emergency services were called to a Urangan home.

A Queensland Police spokesman said two juveniles reportedly "sniffing petrol" called triple zero and claimed a person had been stabbed to death.

The spokesman said laughing could be heard in the background when the call was made around 7.50pm Friday.

Paramedics and police officers rushed to the Urangan home to find there was no stabbing.

It is understood the juveniles were not charged with any offence.

<<FIND MORE LOCAL EMERGENCY COVERAGE HERE>>

editors picks fcemergency fcpolice hoax stabbing death urangan
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Project knowledge will lead to further soil restoration

Project knowledge will lead to further soil restoration

News A research and remediation project on the acid sulfate scald at Clybucca will lead to better systems for soil restoration in other areas

  • 7th Apr 2018 12:00 PM
Big weekend for Fernie

Big weekend for Fernie

Horses Coffs mare in today's Country Championships final at Randwick.

What's happening on the Coffs Coast

What's happening on the Coffs Coast

News Don't miss fun events on the Coffs Coast.

Your photos of the Coffs Coast

Your photos of the Coffs Coast

News A selection of this weeks cover images.

Local Partners