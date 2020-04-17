Menu
Coffs MP Gurmesh Singh has written to the ACCC over the region’s high fuel prices.
‘Petrol prices are too high’: Coffs MP writes to ACCC

Jasmine Minhas
17th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
COFFS Harbour's State MP has called on fuel retailers in the region to reduce their prices, saying they are on average 30 per cent higher than those in Sydney.

Gurmesh Singh MP said with demand for fuel worldwide dropping sharply due to the COVID-19 pandemic, terminal gate prices in Australia are now at their lowest in years - but some retailers have not been passing on these savings at the bowser.

Mr Singh said he's been keeping a close eye on prices.

"There is often a gap between when retailers get fuel at a lower price and when we see a change at the bowser, and that makes sense," Mr Singh said.

"But there is clearly a need for some of the larger companies at certain retail locations to do what needs to be done, and that's drop their prices.

 

Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh says he has written to the ACCC.
"It is worth noting that in some cases fuel businesses have been through the most difficult time on record recently, but there is enough of a margin now to keep everyone happy."

Mr Singh said he has written to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, and is encouraging locals to make their complaints online to the ACCC.

The ACCC announced earlier this month it is closely monitoring retail petrol price movements in Australia over the coming weeks to determine if the falls in international prices are flowing through to consumers.

On Wedneday night, the average price of regular unleaded petrol in Sydney hit $1 a litre for the first time in almost four years.

The NRMA has predicted the falls in Sydney will continue over the coming weeks, however predicted prices in regional Australia will remain "stubbornly high."

On Friday afternoon, the highest cost for unleaded petrol in Coffs Harbour was $129.0, and the lowest $123.90.

