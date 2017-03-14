Petition to lobby for protection of local waterways

Logging of forests surrounding the headwaters of the Kalang River will begin in May.

AN attempt to prevent the logging of Oakes and Roses Creek State Forests is forging ahead with a petition soon to be delivered to politicians including NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, and more.

Forestry Corporation NSW is set to begin logging the forests around the headwaters of the Kalang River beginning in May in order to harvest timber plantations.

The Kalang Forest Alliance, in consultation with Bellingen residents, have put forward the petition in hope to create a Nature Reserve over the forests.

The petition aims to protect the head waters and tributaries of the Kalang, Bellinger and Nambucca rivers.

The Kalang Forest Alliance say the native forests provide a safety and buffer zone to old growth trees and rain forested areas, filtration to the river system, and a habitat to a range of threatened and endangered flora and fauna including koalas and certain species of crayfish, frog, bird and more.

Due to the high annual rainfall around the steep environment, heavy run-off and sedimentation will reduce water flow, smother aquatic flora and fauna, and affect the cleanliness of the river's water, according to the Alliance.

There is much concern in regards to previous logging operations in the area, when a "botched” logging operation at Tuckers Nob in 2015 saw around 180,000 tonnes of soil dumped in the Never Never River Catchment. Forestry Corporation were fined $15,000.

Forestry Corporation NSW previously came forward in defence over the logging operation, saying around 50 percent of the harvest area will be set aside for conservation as buffer zones, and as trees that will be harvested in the future.

They further added that more than four decades of hydrology research and water quality monitoring has been done in the area to ensure the protection of environmental features including flora, fauna, soil and water.

A large number of residents have signed the petition so far, reaching it's halfway point to 1000 in under two weeks.

"Our social, economic and environmental systems all depend on healthy headwaters,” said Jennie Fenton, who signed the petition.

"This is my drinking water, my child's drinking water, my animal's drinking water. This river is the only relief we have when temperatures reach the high forties. Without this river, this valley is not inhabitable,” said Ali Childs.