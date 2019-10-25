Petition has its day in State Parliament

An artist's impression of how the building will look in Gordon St.

An artist's impression of how the building will look in Gordon St.

THE Citizen's Voice petition protesting against the $76.5 million Cultural and Civic Space development has been debated in State Parliament.

Some 15,000 people have signed the petition calling for Coffs Harbour City Council to stall its plans for the Gordon St development, which opponents say won't gain government funding while it contains the inclusion of a council administration building.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh told State Parliament the text on the petition demanded a pausing of progress on the new council chambers, art gallery, library and museum in Gordon St, 'pending more and meaningful community consultation on the project.'

"Furthermore, we desire and request more and meaningful community consultation for the assessment of the other options for a new performing arts facility, art gallery, library and museum for our local government area," Mr Singh said.

Councillors were divided over the project, along with the community. Trevor Veale

"What is the Gordon Street project? It will start with the sale of four council properties: the current council chambers; Rigby House, which is another council administration building; and two smaller council‑owned buildings, for a total of about $20 million.

"The project will then use an additional $10 million of cash reserves and borrow approximately $45 million to $46 million to construct a new six‑storey building on Gordon St.

"The new building will comprise a gallery, museum and cafe on the ground floor; council customer service and co‑working spaces on level one; a library on level two; a rooftop garden and multi‑use space on level three, and council offices on levels three to five; and building services on level six.

He compared the development to similar cultural and civic precincts in Geelong, Shellharbour, Wagga Wagga while noting the strong community opposition to the Coffs Harbour project.

"One of the main issues that people have is with the location and setting," he said.

"The site is about 3,000 square metres.

Existing buildings along Gordon Street are yet to be demolished to make way for the project.

"That is three average‑sized house blocks, compared to some of the other projects that are set along acres or hectares of parkland. Yes, it is in the CBD; it is centrally located.

"It is surrounded by office buildings on three sides and a car park on the fourth side.

"Parking has been identified as an issue. I have been to events at the gallery to which most people would have driven, because not much residential space is available within walking distance of the proposed site.

"In fact, the nearest bus stop is about 300 to 400 metres away. As we know, public transport-especially for night‑time events-is nearly non‑existent in regional cities.

The meeting in opposition to council's plans attracted a large crowd to the Norm Jordan Pavilion where the petition was launched. Trevor Veale

Mr Singh noted that the second major area of concern are the numbers involved in the project.

"Some of the numbers used to justify the project have caused some concern," he said.

"There will be a projected 400,000 visitors to the site every year.

"To put that into context, the State Library of New South Wales next door and the Art Gallery of New South Wales across the Domain get 2.5 million visitors between them each year.

"By a rough calculation, we are expecting about five times the population of Coffs Harbour to visit that precinct every year. The figure of 2.5 million visitors is about half of Sydney's population. That is a bit of a mismatch and there is some concern about that number of 400,000. It equates to 155 visitors per hour every hour that the site will be open.

He told State Parliament that some people have questioned the council's ability to deliver a project of this size.

"I understand why people have those concerns but the council has delivered some pretty big water and sewerage projects worth around $400 million.

"It can deliver projects of this size but at the moment there is a gap between community expectation and delivery in some areas.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh raised the petition in State Parliament.

"The council does some things very well. For instance, its events team over‑delivers. Over the past week it has organised Oztag, which brought 12,000 visitors to the town. The State Government is sponsoring a Big Bash tournament in January next year, and Elton John will play two shows in February.

"Of course there is an emphasis on delivery within Coffs Harbour City Council, but in one meeting it claimed to have a zero infrastructure backlog. That is a very bold claim for any government at any level to make.

"The residents of Brooklana have been waiting years to get their road tarred, only to be told time and again that the council does not have the money to do it.

"Residents in Emerald Beach were asked to pay for footpath and road upgrades, not as part of a development but as an ongoing cost of being a resident on top of their rates.

"A gap exists between residents' expectations of service delivery and what is being delivered. "My office has been inundated with people letting us know where they think the backlogs are.

It is understandable that governments cannot deliver every single project at the same time. They have to put things in a continuous infrastructure pipeline.

"The third main issue has been community consultation.

"Regardless of what the council thinks it has done - technically it might have followed the process as prescribed - community members do not feel like they have been consulted adequately.

"The council at this time is split 50‑50. It has been what might be called 'dysfunctional' for a few meetings.

"The petition is simply asking for a pause in the process, not to stop it."