Petition calls for changes to ramp

SIGNATURES have spoken volumes on the current state of the Coffs Harbour boat ramp, which was close to causing tragedy earlier this year.

With a goal of 10,000 signatures, the petition started by the Coffs Harbour Regional Boat Ramp Precinct Enhancement Committee (CHRBRPEC) to improve the ramp exceeded expectations by reaching 12,002 supporters.

"That represents, for an electorate of 45,000 around 25%. So 25% of the local and regional people here are saying to us through their signatures, this is something that actually needs attending to and needs to be fixed,” CHRBRPEC chairman John Lawler said.

On Monday, CHRBRPEC presented the petition to Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser, asking him to table it in the NSW Parliament for debate on October 18.

The petition seeks to make improvements to the Coffs Harbour Boat Ramp and surrounding area after 12 boats were washed up onto rocks over the Easter weekend.

"The committee has been hard at work since Easter when there was some nearly potential tragedy here at the ramp,” he said.

"If you get a low tide on a big swell, then those people are in trouble, particularly if they're visitors who don't know the conditions and are keen to get out. It's a recipe for disaster.”

John said the ramp is a disgrace, especially for visitors who come to enjoy what the Coffs Coast has to offer offshore.

"Coffs Harbour is renowned for its national parks and it's marine national parks, they're some of the very best in the whole of Australia and this is the facility we have to offer people. It's not right, it's a disgrace, it's been going on for the best part of two decades and it needs to be fixed and it needs to be fixed now.”

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser accepted the petition and said he will be pleased to deliver it to the Parliament Tabling Office.

"I commend the committee for raising community awareness about ongoing safety concerns at the boat ramp and their determination to improve this important facility,” Mr Fraser said.

"I have already made approaches to the relevant NSW Government ministers on this issue, because the boat ramp is such an important asset to our community.

"The committee recognises what a fantastic facility the boat ramp should be for locals and tourists, many of whom have been dismayed by the often treacherous conditions there.