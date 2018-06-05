Panthers stars hints at possible retirement

Peter Wallace is weighing up his future in the wake of yet another injury. Darren England.

PENRITH captain Peter Wallace insists he's in no rush to make a call on whether he wants to play on for one more NRL season.

Wallace is a certainty to return from a shoulder injury for the ladder leaders this weekend after completing his first full contact session before last week's bye.

Having missed the Panthers' past two matches after copping a knock in round 10, the 32-year-old is wary of the strain on his body.

"It's just something that needed a couple of weeks to settle down. Basically it was just pretty sore, it's an acute injury so there's not a lot of damage in there," Wallace said.

It is the second time he's has been sidelined due to injury this season, having previously sat out a match because of a neck issue.

The former NSW State of Origin representative admits his health is more of a factor than his desire to chase another contract once his current one expires in November.

"It's definitely harder and harder to get up for training as you get older, it takes you a bit longer to recover," he said.

"But mentally I'm still feeling good. I'm enjoying footy, still enjoying training.

"I'm in no rush. I'm happy to make a call on that sooner rather than later, but tossing a few things up."

Peter Wallace feels right mentally but is worried about the body holding up. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Wallace is the only member of Penrith's first-choice 17 without a deal next season.

The veteran rake is unlikely to move to another club to extend his career, having already begun his coaching apprenticeship with the Panthers' lower grades.

"Been doing a little bit of coaching with SG Ball, just a bit of kicking, with (Jersey) Flegg as well. Hopefully there'll be a role here when I finish. I've been enjoying that," he said.

Wallace's inclusion for Friday's clash with Canberra is a major boost for Penrith given they have four players in Origin on Wednesday night.

He's implored the Panthers to remain focused as they attempt to navigate a tricky State of Origin period, with halves pairing James Maloney and Nathan Cleary, as well as Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Tyrone Peachey in the NSW side.