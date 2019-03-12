Moss Trip shows enough to earn a crack at Coolmore Classic

Kerrin McEvoy guides Moss Trip to victory at Randwick on April 21 last year. Picture: Mark Evans/Getty Images

Kerrin McEvoy guides Moss Trip to victory at Randwick on April 21 last year. Picture: Mark Evans/Getty Images

MOSS Trip's impressive return from a long spell has forced Team Snowden to change her autumn plans and head to Saturday's Group 1 Coolmore Classic (1500m) at Rosehill Gardens.

The Mossman four-year-old ran a super race behind White Moss last month in the Group 2 Millie Fox Stakes (1300m) and Peter Snowden and son Paul immediately decided to give her a crack at the highest level.

"It hasn't been an ideal preparation," Peter Snowden said.

"She came back pretty late and I wasn't keen to go to the Coolmore but I was so impressed with her run in the Millie Fox.

"To get to the Coolmore, though, I knew she needed a bit more work, so I gave her a nice solid trial (March 7) and she came on really well from that and it might be enough to get her to this race."

Tommy Berry will ride her for the first time in a race after trialling her last week over 1200m.

Moss Trip really came of age this time last year when she won the Inglis 3YO Guineas at Scone's carnival.

Before that she ran a close fifth behind Shoals in the Group 1 Surround Stakes.

She will have to at her best to win on Saturday with a very strong, and likely capacity, field of mares taking part in a race that's always tight.

"She's such a tough filly and only has to carry 52kg so with that sort of weight on her back she's got a hope," Snowden said.

"She's come back a lot stronger and the trip away last preparation really seasoned her so don't be surprised to see her run well.

"It's going to be a great race and she's certainly not out of it."

ATC general manager of racecourses Lindsay Murphy will retire in July. Picture: Gregg Porteous

Meanwhile, Lindsay Murphy will retire from the ATC after a stellar career of 42 years in Sydney racing.

Murphy will finish up his role of general manager of racecourses in July.

He's done a fine job overseeing the care of Sydney tracks, including the key role he played in the successful rebuild of the Kensington track at Randwick.

Murphy also helped lead a full redesign of the drainage system at Canterbury Park. It's now one of the best surfaces in Australian racing.

"We actually lived on course at Canterbury Park for 22 years, which was a great place to raise a family and to see the kids grow up," Murphy said.

"I'm looking forward to spending more time with my family and grandchildren and I will continue to go racing as much as possible but in a more relaxed capacity.''