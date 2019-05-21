LNP rift with mayor deepens

Mayor Allan Sutherland at the USC Moreton Bay Commencement Ceremony on the site of the foundation building on July 4, 2018, with LNP MPs Peter Dutton and Luke Howarth in the background. Picture: David Alexander

AFTER overcoming a "vicious" and "aggressive" election battle in the seat of Dickson, Peter Dutton says his relationship with the Mayor of Moreton Bay has broken down.

Mayor Allan Sutherland during the campaign invited all candidates to meet with him to discuss what projects they wanted to get done.

Though the LNP responded by accusing him of being aligned to the ALP and referred to an ongoing Crime and Corruption Commission investigation into the council, stating they would not meet with him until he was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Cr Sutherland has said the allegations that led to the CCC investigation were politically motivated.

"To drag an independent Mayor's office in to baseless allegations that are unsubstantiated and unfounded smacks of political opportunism," he said.

Peter Dutton on Tuesday told Pine Rivers Press he did not trust the Moreton Bay mayor.

"There's no way I'm meeting with Allan Sutherland until he's been cleared by the CCC," he said.

"There is a lot of concern about developments and projects in Moreton Bay.

"I've got an excellent relationship with most councillors but the relationship with the mayor has broken down.

"I can't trust Allan Sutherland and he has lost the respect of many in the community."

Federal Member for Dickson Peter Dutton arrives with his wife Kirilly to celebrate the win of the Dickson Electorate against Ali France in the Federal Election in Strathpine on Election Night in Brisbane, Saturday, 18 May, 2019. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt)

Mr Dutton, however said he would continue to work with the council, through the councillors and the CEO, to get projects delivered.

Cr Sutherland issued a media release on Friday afternoon, the day before the election, criticising the LNP for not contributing towards the USC Moreton Bay and calling on them to match Labor's $50 million commitment for Stage 2 of the project.

Though the statement didn't mention the funding the LNP had already committed to the project.

Federal LNP MP for Petrie Luke Howarth said the mayor's behaviour during the election was "appalling".

"He openly backed Labor, and that rubbish about the uni was a disgrace," he said.

"I lobbied hard on that university and without Peter Dutton and myself, it would never have happened.

The Leader of the Opposition, Bill Shorten (centre) posing for a selfie photograph with Moreton Bay Regional Council Mayor Allan Sutherland (left) and Corinne Mulholland (right) at the construction site of the University of the Sunshine Coast's Moreton Bay Campus, in June 2018. (AAP Image/Darren England)

"As soon as Corinne (Mulholland) was preselected, he changed."

"He's not contacted my office, all he's done is put shit on us for the past six months."

Despite all this, Mr Howarth said he would "forgive" and meet with Cr Sutherland "if he apologised".

"I'm happy to work with all people. It's about people not politics," he said.

Cr Sutherland, who had a sign supporting Petrie Labor candidate Corinne Mulholland in his front yard, refuted the accusation of Labor bias and also congratulated Scott Morrison on the election victory.

"All I wanted to do was find out the projects the candidates wanted to do," he said.

"I was critical of the LNP when they said they would not meet with me.

"But each time a candidate brought us something, I always took it to the councillors.

"All the councillors were fully informed on every offer that was made by candidates in the election."

Election Day in the seat of Petrie. Federal LNP member Luke Howarth at Mango Hill State school polling booth, on May 18. Picture: AAP/David Clark

He said Ms Mulholland asked him to put her sign in his yard, and he agreed.

"She worked with me for five years and also worked on my campaign so of course I was going to agree to that," he said.

"I had Luke Howarth and Kerri-Anne Dooley (both LNP) in my yard in previous elections.

"I ran for the Liberal party at two state elections."

He said his actions during the election were to get the best outcome for the region.

"Elections come and go and it is a time we can get extra money for our community," he said.

"That's my job. The harder I can go into bat for my community, the better outcomes we can get.

"I had a beer with ScoMo when he was treasurer and there's no reason to believe that relationship wouldn't continue.

"I can work with anyone on either side of government.

"I'm not the one saying I refuse to work with anyone."