Fight to unlock encrypted messages

HOME Affairs Minister Peter Dutton will ramp up pressure on Labor to support planned laws that could have provided the intelligence needed to disrupt Melbourne's shock terror attack.

As Australia tries to make sense of another deadly attack, the Morrison Government will turn up the dial on Bill Shorten in a bid to secure bipartisan support for a key national security measure.

The Telecommunications and Other Legislation Amendment (Assistance and Access) Bill 2018 will make it easier for law enforcement agencies get access to encrypted messaging.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton.

While Mr Dutton would not directly say that police would have been able to stop Hassan Kalif Shire Ali's rampage in Melbourne on Friday, he said it was a vital tool they needed.

"Terrorists use encrypted secret messaging apps because the police can't detect the messages and in some cases it will mean a vital clue is not discovered,'' Mr Dutton told The Courier-Mail yesterday.

"The end result is a terrorist act and people die. It's as simple as that.

"If a terrorist hand-writes a note on how to conduct an attack police can obtain a warrant and seize the note as evidence.

"If the terrorist sends the same note via an encrypted message, the police can obtain a warrant but they can't retrieve the message. The technology is ahead of us and it is costing lives."

The Bill is unlikely to be passed by the end of the year.

Mark Dreyfus says Labor has never said it opposes the Telecommunications and Other Legislation Amendment (Assistance and Access) Bill 2018.

Opposition attorney-general Mark Dreyfus said Labor was taking a bipartisan approach to national security.

"We believe keeping Australians safe is above politics. Mr Dutton should take the same approach,'' Mr Dreyfus said.

"It is vital that our security and enforcement agencies have all the tools they need to keep Australians safe. We have never said that we oppose this bill.

"The (bill) is going through the normal Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security process, which the government controls, with three further public hearings scheduled.

"This bipartisan process has consistently resulted in strengthened national security legislation, best placed to meet the practical needs of our security agencies and keep our community safe."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has continued to pressure the Muslin community to do more to stop terrorism.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison doubled-down on his call on the Muslim community to do more, despite criticism from some within Labor and some Islamic leaders.

"This guy was an Australian citizen. Let's be clear about this. He was radicalised here. He didn't bring this from somewhere else,'' Mr Morrison said.

"This happened here in Australia and this is why I'm making the point about the threat of extremist radical Islam in Australia."