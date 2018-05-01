Dutton announces new organised crime role

Peter Dutton announced the news at a press conference in Canberra this morning. Picture: Sky News

Peter Dutton announced the news at a press conference in Canberra this morning. Picture: Sky News

DRUG trafficking, child sex abuse, criminal hackers and other organised crime in Australia and overseas will be tackled by a new senior federal police deputy commissioner appointed today.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton announced today the government would appoint distinguished AFP officer Karl Kent - who was awarded an Order of Australia Medal for his part in the investigation of the 2002 Bali bombings - to be Australia's first Transnational Serious and Organised Crime Coordinator.

Karl Kent, pictured here in 2014, will be Australia’s first ever Transnational Serious and Organised Crime Coordinator.

The role will tackle the growing issue of international cybercrime, as well as other transnational organised crime which is estimated to cost Australia about $36 billion a year.