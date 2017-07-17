Pete Murray brings Camacho tour to Coffs

Pete Murray is set to perform in Coffs Harbour on Wednesday, July 26.

EXPERIENCE the smooth, warm and inviting voice of Pete Murray as he tours Australia after the release of his new single and sixth studio album.

The Byron Bay singer-songwriter will be stopping and performing at Coffs Harbour on Wednesday, July 26 at C.ex Coffs.

Murray has over one million album sales to his name and is a quiet achiever of Australian music who will showcase new tracks and old favourites on his 33 date national Camacho Tour.

Beat-driven and anthemic, his latest single, Take Me Down cleverly showcases a new direction for Pete.

Determined to shake things up and find a fresh sound for the album, Pete explored different writing and recording techniques.

He collaborated with hip hop producer Trials (AB Original) to achieve the drum sounds he was looking for, and saddled up with an array of well-known industry talent to get the Camacho show on the road.

Also in the assemblage was Aussie producer, Tony Buchen, Sydney-based producer, One Above aka Andrew Burford and ARIA winning producer, Jon Hume.

"The thing I wanted to do different with this album was to take my time and get it right. So many times in the past I have jumped into a studio for four to six weeks and recorded an album. Once the recording time is over, so is the album,” Murray said.

Following sell-out shows across the country, the 33-date Camacho tour will take in capital cities and a host of regional centres throughout July, August and September.

Handpicked by Pete, Ben Wright Smith will be joining the tour as main support, which is welcome news for the thousands of fans who have already got their hands on tickets.

Pete Murray will perform at C.ex Coffs on Wednesday, July 26 at 7.30pm.

For tickets, visit eventfinda.com.au/2017/pete-murray/coffs-harbour