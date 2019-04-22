Pet of the week
HE might be young in age but Red is an old soul.
Red is a three year old staffordshire bull terrier currently up for adoption at Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.
He is after a family who will be happy to have him lie at their feet and soak up their love but also let him be independent at times.
Red is best suited to a family with older children who will let him relax.
He loves playing ball and getting out for walks.
If you already have a dog, bring them down to meet Red before taking him home.
For more information on Red and other pets currently available, visit adoptapet.com.aus