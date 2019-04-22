Menu
Red is pet of the week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.
Red is pet of the week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter. Contributed
Community

Pet of the week

Rachel Vercoe
by
22nd Apr 2019 12:00 PM

HE might be young in age but Red is an old soul.

Red is a three year old staffordshire bull terrier currently up for adoption at Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.

He is after a family who will be happy to have him lie at their feet and soak up their love but also let him be independent at times.

Red is best suited to a family with older children who will let him relax.

He loves playing ball and getting out for walks.

If you already have a dog, bring them down to meet Red before taking him home.

For more information on Red and other pets currently available, visit adoptapet.com.aus

