Cobber is pet of the week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.

A LOVEABLE boy with lots of love to give, Cobber is ready to go to his forever home.

Cobber is a mastiff, mixed breed, Australian Cattle Dog.

He has not had a lot of training and is catching up now.

When meeting strangers he can be a bit unsure at first but it doesn't take long for him to warm up.

Cobber will need to go to an active home with a family who have the time to give him continued training and to keep up his socialising.

He is medium to high energy dog at one one and half years old.

Cobber is $320 plus lifetime registration of $28.50.