Pet of the week
QUINN is a lovely domestic short-haired cat.
She was left at the front gate of the RSPCA with no note, and later named by staff.
Quinn is a friendly cat, a poser for photos and has been relaxed with everything that goes on at the shelter.
She is ready for a forever home where she will be kept inside for the majority of the time.
A comfortable place in the sun like a couch or a bed would be heaven for this little cat.
Animal id: 434521
To see what pets are available at Coffs Harbour shelter, visit adoptapet.com.au