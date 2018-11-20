Quinn is Pet of the Week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA.

QUINN is a lovely domestic short-haired cat.

She was left at the front gate of the RSPCA with no note, and later named by staff.

Quinn is a friendly cat, a poser for photos and has been relaxed with everything that goes on at the shelter.

She is ready for a forever home where she will be kept inside for the majority of the time.

A comfortable place in the sun like a couch or a bed would be heaven for this little cat.

Animal id: 434521

To see what pets are available at Coffs Harbour shelter, visit adoptapet.com.au